Deadline to buy Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass products for 2017-18 season is Nov. 19

BROOMFIELD — The deadline to purchase a season pass for Vail Resorts’ ski mountains is Sunday, Nov. 19.

Season pass holders can already take early season turns at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort are both scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 10. Vail Mountain is scheduled to begin the season on Friday, Nov. 17, with Beaver Creek Resort planning to open on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The Epic Pass, currently priced at $899 for adults and $469 for children, offers unlimited access with no restrictions to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Park City Mountain in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe, California, area; Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and, starting, in 2018, Perisher in Australia, plus access to 30 European resorts across Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland.

At $679, the Epic Local Pass pays for itself in just more than three days of skiing and offers unlimited, unrestricted skiing or riding at Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin, with limited restrictions at Park City, Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood. The Epic Local Pass also includes 10 days at Vail, Beaver Creek and newly added access to Whistler and Stowe, with holiday restrictions.

The Keystone A-Basin 4-Pack, priced at $209, offers access to two mountains, with some holiday restrictions, for $369.

For more information, go to http://www.vailresorts.com or http://www.snow.com.