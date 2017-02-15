Death penalty repeal, expected to fail, sparks deep conversation in Colorado | SummitDaily.com

An effort to repeal the death penalty in Colorado is expected to fail once again Wednesday, but the discussion is highlighting contrasting opinions among Democratic lawmakers.

Senate Democratic leader Lucia Guzman is the sponsor of Senate Bill 95 to eliminate capital punishment for murder convictions in Colorado. The measure only applies to offenses committed after July 1.

The death penalty issue is a near-perennial topic at the statehouse, and added new importance in 2013 after Gov. John Hickenlooper granted a temporary reprieve to death-row inmate Nathan Dunlap, who killed four people at a Chuck E. Cheese in Aurora.

