Denver breaks 66-year-old high temperature record | SummitDaily.com

Friday’s sunny skies and gusty winds helped set a new high temperature for the date.

The National Weather Service in Boulder says the temperature climbed to 74 degrees at 10:24 a.m. Friday at Denver International Airport. That’s three degrees above the previous Feb. 10 high of 71 degrees set in 1951.

By 10:53 a.m., the weather service said the temperature jumped again to 75 degrees.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.