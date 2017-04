Denver millennials, forced to buy older houses, are investing in “must do” home improvements | SummitDaily.com

Millennials like to play it cool when it comes to the home improvement project they request more than any other from contractors in metro Denver.

Local millennials hire help for the installation of central air-conditioning units more than any other improvement, and it isn't about them not being able to take the heat, according to a report from HomeAdvisor, a Golden company whose website links contractors with homeowners needing work done.

"That is a function of the older homes that millennials are buying," said Brad Hunter, chief economist with HomeAdvisor.

