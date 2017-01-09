Denver police horse dies after officer forgot he was tied in stall without food or water | SummitDaily.com

Denver police Officer Joseph Teeter was docked one vacation day for forgetting about his horse, MC Hammer

By Noelle Phillips | nphillips@denverpost.com

A Denver Police Department mounted patrol officer has been docked one vacation day after he left his horse tied in a stall for 16 hours without food or water. The horse developed colic and was euthanized.

Denver police internal investigators did not believe Officer Joseph Teeter intentionally ignored his horse, MC Hammer, after a day of patrolling downtown, and veterinarians could not conclude that the illness was a result of being tied for so long, according to a disciplinary letter issued to the officer.

Officer Joseph Teeter, who has been with Denver police since 2006, violated a department rule for carelessly leaving MC Hammer tied, said the Dec. 20 disciplinary letter obtained by The Denver Post.

