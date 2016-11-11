Denver students leave class to protest a Trump presidency | SummitDaily.com

DENVER — Protests against Donald Trump continued for the third straight day in Colorado as students in Denver walked out of class.

Students from several schools in the predominantly Hispanic southwest section of the city demonstrated at a busy intersection Friday. School officials said the walkouts were peaceful.

The wave of protests started with students in Boulder Wednesday. On Thursday night hundreds of people demonstrated in Denver and Boulder, temporarily shutting down both Interstate 25 and U.S. 36. The protests were peaceful and no arrests were made.

In Denver, police shut down the interstate in both directions and closed on ramps before demonstrators arrived.

Denver protester Ashley Lynne Nagel said she is scared about the potential loss of freedom, deportations and damage to the environment under the new president.