Dew Tour announces new “team” freeski, snowboard format for 2016 | SummitDaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Dew Tour is reinventing itself this season, redesigning the courses and adding team competitions for the world’s top snowboarders and freestyle skiers.

The season’s first competition runs Dec. 8-11 in Breckenridge, with Olympians Danny Davis, Mark McMorris and Joss Christensen among those expected to compete.

It will add a three-person team event, with competitions on the superpipe, a slopestyle jumps course and a course for slopestyle jib, featuring rails and other small obstacles.

Chris Gunnarson is in charge of the redesign and says organizers took advice from athletes and designed the courses with “allowances for them to take their tricks and style to the next level.”

