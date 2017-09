Dickey Connector Bike Path (photos and video)

The Dickey Connector Path will serve as the detour for cyclists and pedestrians until construction crews complete Iron Springs Project on Highway 9. Which the route goes north from Summit High School towards Frisco, traveling through an underpass at the north end of Iron Springs construction area, and following the former Highway 9 path until it re-joins the original Recreational Pathway system near the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. During that time, path users should expect to be temporarily stopped by flaggers at times.