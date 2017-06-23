Dillon Farmers Market offers something for everyone (photo slideshow) | SummitDaily.com

On Friday morning, market-goers on Buffalo Street in Dillon stock up on fresh local produce ahead of a recreational summer weekend on the mountains and water in Summit County. The market features seasonal fruits and vegetables grown in Colorado's hot summers and cool nights, locally made products, and offers plenty to indulge with including fresh piña coladas, bourbon-syrup-flavored smoked salmon, high-altitude honey and homemade falafel meals hot from the stove top. The Dillon Farmers Market runs from June to mid-September from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. See more images at SummitDaily.com.