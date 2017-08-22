Dillon Yacht Culb 2017 Summer Series results, Putterhead volleyball photos and more

2017 Summer Regatta Series | Dillon Yacht Club

Results and standings after a full summer of regatta racing on Lake Dillon, hosted by Dillon Yacht Club for seven fleets of all sizes.

To view complete standings, including scores for individual races, see DillonYachtClub.

Ensign fleet (3 total)

1. Wildcat

(Gerry Huttrer)

2. Blue Streaker

(Rick Norris)

3. Ptarmigan

(Ron Pierce)

Etchells fleet (3 total)

1. Vegomite

(Scott Snyder)

2. Mendicino

(Rich Rinehart)

3. Wayne's World

(Wayne Sauer)

J-22 fleet (8 total)

1. Camprobber

(Bill Darling)

2. Shameless

(Jackson/Zagray/Nicks)

3. Over the Top

(David Baker)

J-24 fleet (6 total)

1. Dumpster

(Frank Keesling)

2. Pinetage

(Greg and Sue Johnson)

3. Frankie's Sail Shop

(Frank Kelble)

J-80 fleet (3 total)

1. Harmattan

PHRF fleet (3 total)

1. Pasha (Dave Wedmore)

2. Cela (Alan Dille)

3. Bow Hunter

(Greg Mead)

Star fleet (5 total)

1. Ghost (Tim Seeling)

2. Quick Feet

(Paul Kresge)

3. Elusive (Hans Bucher)

Flumes/Tom's Baby | STRS No. 6

The final race in the summer-long Summit Trail Running Series, held on the Flumes trails and Tom's Baby trail in north Breckenridge. The event drew roughly 90 runners for a 7k short course and 11k long course.

For complete results, see BreckenridgeRecreation.com.

Top men, short course

1. Teague Holmes,

40-49 division — 38:40

2. Colin Szuch,

13-17 division — 40:01

3. Alex Morano,

13-17 division — 40:48

4. Gray Wasson,

13-17 division — 41:57

5. CB Bechtel,

50-59 division — 42:47

Top women, short course

1. Alayna Szuch,

13-17 division — 40:01

2. Elizabeth Ehrhardt,

19-29 division — 41:38

3. Lauren Offerman,

18-29 division — 42:43

4. McKenna Ramsay,

18-29 division — 45:07

5. Raquel Jimenez,

30-39 division — 45:58

Top men, long course

1. Travis Lavin,

18-29 division — 49:44

2. Ben Kadlec,

30-39 division — 49:48

3. Mark Martin-Williams,

40-49 division — 56:00

4. Sam Burke,

13-17 division – 56:15

5. Max Bonenberger,

13-17 division – 57:08

Top women, long course

1. Kelly Ahern,

30-39 division — 57:29

2. Emily K. Mathis,

30-39 division — 1:01:57

3. Jill Sorensen,

30-39 division — 1:03:33

4. Katrina Greiner,

18-29 division — 1:04:45

5. Jaime Falcon,

30-39 division — 1:04:51

Putterhead Doubles Volleyball Tournament | Aug. 12-13

The 26th season of an open sand and grass volleyball tournament hosted on courts across Summit County from Aug. 12-13.

The event drew hundreds of doubles teams from across the state and region for competition in 16 separate divisions, including men's and women's grass, men's and women's sand, coed grass and old guys sand.

For complete results, see PutterheadDoubles.com.

Men's Dino 80 sand, finals

1. Paul Fair

and Mike Dickman

2. Alejandro Buitrago

and GG Ting

Women's Dino 80 sand, finals

1. Kris Bredehoft

and Erin Lehman

2. Heather Harrington

and Tori Packard

Men's open sand, finals

1. Dave Maitlen

and Jonn Chan

2. Tanner Lauringson

and Brandon Oswald

Women's open sand, finals

1. Nola Basey

and Katie Pyles

2. Andrea Hatcher

and Pam McCann