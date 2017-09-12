Driver charged with manslaughter hit teacher’s car at 104 mph during I-70 traffic stop; had lied about seizures

A pickup truck was traveling 104 mph when it struck a Carbondale teacher's car last month on Interstate 70 near Silt, killing the teacher and sending a state trooper flying into grass alongside the road.

The pickup driver, Jeffrey Burk, 31, of New Castle, was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter and second-degree assault, both of which are class 4 felonies; and felony forgery for lying about a seizure disorder when he renewed his driver's license, among other charges.

Garfield County authorities, who investigated the Aug. 16 crash because the Colorado State Patrol was involved, allege that Burk, who has a form of epilepsy, continued to drive after having an injury accident in Vail in May 2016 during which, he told police, he had a seizure. A little more than a year later, an affidavit says, he renewed his license online and checked a box denying that he had a seizure disorder "that would interfere with your ability to operate a motor vehicle safely."

"By lying … on his license renewal on July 3, 2017, to obtain a valid license after having the documented accident, he willfully and wantonly continued to disregard the safety of any and all motorists on Aug. 16, 2017, by operating his 2009 Dodge pickup," Garfield County investigator Brian Sutton wrote in seeking a warrant for Burk's arrest.

Burk turned himself in to the Garfield County Jail after a warrant was issued Friday, the Garfield County Sheriff's office said Monday. He was released on $100,000 bond.