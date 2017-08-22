Driver who caused July double fatal wreck on I-70 near Morrison was legally drunk

Jeffery Stumpf, who drove across an Interstate 70 median into oncoming traffic, killing himself and another driver last month, was legally drunk, officials said.

A toxicology report found Stumpf had a blood-alcohol level of .146, Dan Pruett, Jefferson County chief deputy coroner, said on Tuesday. Stumpf caused the July 30 fatal crash that also killed Jodie Stewart, 52.

Stumpf's blood-alcohol level was well above the 0.08 standard for "driving under the influence" in Colorado. It was more than twice the 0.05, at which blood-alcohol is classified as "driving while ability impaired." Both are illegal.

The toxicology test also found evidence that Stumpf, 54, had used cocaine and marijuana, although the tests couldn't determine when he used those drugs.

