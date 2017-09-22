A serious single-vehicle semi crash left eastbound Vail Pass closed from 5:15 PM until 8:45 PM.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Vail will close Friday morning to remove crashed semi
September 22, 2017
UPDATE: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, which were closed for nearly four hours Thursday afternoon and evening after a semi-trailer crashed near Vail Pass, will close again Friday morning while crews work to remove the truck.
In a tweet late Thursday, Colorado State Patrol Troop 4C, which covers Eagle and other high-country counties, said the expected closure will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. The closure could last as long as six hours while the semi is removed from a steep embankment.
EXPECTED CLOSURE: I-70 Eastbound at Vail (mm 176) on 9/22/17 from 9:30 AM for approx. 4-6 hours for vehicle recovery. Please plan ahead!
The single-vehicle crash occurred a little after 5 p.m. Thursday. Pictures from passing motorists and law enforcement agencies show the semi's trailer resting on its back on a steep hillside off the highway. The semi also caught fire as a result of the crash. The condition of the driver and any potential passengers was not clear as of late Thursday.
