Eclipse selfies stall traffic at Wyoming state line

They were prepared for the cars.

They weren't prepared for the selfies.

As vehicles streamed north out of Colorado toward the path of totality for Monday's eclipse, Colorado's Department of Transportation issued an urgent plea on social media: Please don't stop at the Wyoming state line to take a picture of the "Welcome to Wyoming" sign.

"Seeing major congestion there due to selfies," the agency wrote on Twitter.

And thus began one of the most surreal days the state will witness in generations.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.