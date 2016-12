Editor-in-chief Ricardo Baca says farewell to The Cannabist | SummitDaily.com

Ricardo Baca, who became the first marijuana editor for a mainstream news organization three years ago, announced Thursday he is resigning as editor-in-chief of The Cannabist to pursue other business interests.

The Denver Post will conduct a national search to replace him.

“Regardless of this news of my departure, The Cannabist is moving forward,” Baca said this week on The Cannabist Show, a weekly talk show and podcast he’s hosted for nearly 100 episodes.

