Electronic voting system in Colorado temporarily shut down | SummitDaily.com

Just before 3 p.m. the voter registration system in Colorado went down, leaving locations in Summit County and around the state unable to process ballots.

But Kathleen Neel, the County Clerk & Recorder, said they had prepared for such an event.

“We sent a lot of provisional ballots to polling locations,”she said.

She added that the systems went down in Summit County for 10 to 15 minutes before they began working again. Should the system go down again, Neel said they still have plenty of provisional ballots. People can also bring in their mail-in ballots to use as well.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Lynn Bartels posted updates about the shut down on Twitter, saying they were investigating the issue.