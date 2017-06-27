Enjoy a mellow tour, support Summit Nordic at Vuelta a Dillon on Aug. 12 | SummitDaily.com

Enjoy a mellow tour, support Summit Nordic at Vuelta a Dillon on Aug. 12
One of Summit County's most enjoyable and cycle tours returns to the shores of Lake Dillon this August.
On Aug. 12, join event sponsor Prestige Imports for the Vuelta a Dillon in Dillon to pedal with families, athletes and laid-back cyclists alike on a scenic route with multiple distances. Riders can choose between three timed and supported distances, split between 20 miles, 60 miles and 90 miles.
Early registration is $65 and open now (VueltaFondo.com). The price increases at on-site registration on tour day. Timing is overseen by Spectrum Marketing for courses and distances, and all courses are supported. Along with the ride, all participants receive an event t-shirt, a pint glass, post-ride lunch buffet and a beer garden for riders 21 yers and older.
A portion of all registration fees is donated to the Evergreen High School Mountain Bike Team and Summit Nordic Ski Club.