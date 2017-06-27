Enjoy a mellow tour, support Summit Nordic at Vuelta a Dillon on Aug. 12 | SummitDaily.com

One of Summit County's most enjoyable and cycle tours returns to the shores of Lake Dillon this August.

On Aug. 12, join event sponsor Prestige Imports for the Vuelta a Dillon in Dillon to pedal with families, athletes and laid-back cyclists alike on a scenic route with multiple distances. Riders can choose between three timed and supported distances, split between 20 miles, 60 miles and 90 miles.

Early registration is $65 and open now (VueltaFondo.com). The price increases at on-site registration on tour day. Timing is overseen by Spectrum Marketing for courses and distances, and all courses are supported. Along with the ride, all participants receive an event t-shirt, a pint glass, post-ride lunch buffet and a beer garden for riders 21 yers and older.

A portion of all registration fees is donated to the Evergreen High School Mountain Bike Team and Summit Nordic Ski Club.