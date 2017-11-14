Expansion Breck Bolts sign lefty forward Pryde of Ontario

The Breckenridge Bolts of the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League announced on Monday that they've signed forward David Pryde, 20, of Fort Frances, Ontario.

The left-handed shooting Pryde most recently played last season for the Campbelltown Tigers, a team based in New Brunswick that competes in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League, which has 12 teams in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

The MJAHL season runs September through December, and last year the 5-foot-11, 154-pound Pryde registered three goals, three assists and 79 penalty minutes in 44 games played. Last season Campbelltown finished in last place in the MJAHL's EastLink North Division.

Pryde previously played from 2014 through 2016 for his hometown Fort Frances Lakers of the Superior International Junior Hockey League, where he scored five goals and registered one assist in 35 games played.

The Breckenridge Bolts currently have a 3-5-2 record in their inaugural season in the RMJHL, good for fourth place in the five team RMHJL. The Bolts were off this past weekend and will travel to play the Steamboat Wranglers at the Howelsen Ice Arena this Friday and Saturday.

The Wranglers lead the league through last weekend's action with 22 points through 15 games played, 14 ahead of the Bolts who have amassed eight points in just 10 games played.

—Summit Daily staff