Heavy traffic decreasing on Interstate 70 from Denver to Eisenhower Tunnel | SummitDaily.com

Update: Minor crash I-70 EB MM 230 left lane blocked, expect delays.

UPDATE Heavy traffic decreasing WB I-70 from Denver/C-470 to the Eisenhower Tunnel, MM 259-215. Travel returning to posted speeds.

OPEN – Mountain Express Lane EB I-70 Empire Jct. to Idaho Springs, MM 232-242, is open for a toll.

Update: I-70 WB MM 258 West of Morrison all lanes of traffic open following crash.

Update: I-70 WB MM 258 West of Morrison minor 3 vehicle crash, left lane blocked.

MLK weekend traffic to the high country is causing long delays from Denver/C-470 to the Eisenhower Tunnel. The Colorado Rockies received around 3 feet of snow over the past week. That’s meant avalanches, road closures and enticing skiing conditions.

Heavy Traffic #I70West,up to 1.5 hour delays from Denver/C-470 to Eisenhower Tunnel,MM 259-215 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 14, 2017