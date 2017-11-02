FDA sends warning letters to CBD companies, including Boulder-based CW Hemp

The Colorado company known for the "Charlotte's Web" cannabidiol-rich extract and three other businesses that make CBD products were put on notice by the FDA for illegally making unsubstantiated health claims.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued warning letters to four firms: Stanley Brothers Social Enterprises LLC, which does business as CW Hemp, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; That's Natural Marketing & Consulting, of Pueblo, Colo.; Green Roads Health, of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; and Natural Alchemist, of El Dorado Hills, Calif.

In a statement, FDA officials said they've becoming increasingly concerned about the "proliferation" of products that claim to treat or cure diseases such as cancer.

"Substances that contain components of marijuana will be treated like any other products that make unproven claims to shrink cancer tumors. We don't let companies market products that deliberately prey on sick people with baseless claims that their substance can shrink or cure cancer and we're not going to look the other way on enforcing these principles when it comes to marijuana-containing products," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in the statement.

The companies subject to the FDA's warning letters did not respond Wednesday to requests by The Cannabist for comment.

The CBD products in question have not been subject to FDA review or approval, officials said.

In the warning letters, the FDA rejected claims that the products could be classified as dietary supplements, citing the Investigational New Drug Applications submitted for CBD-containing pharmaceutical drug candidates Sativex and Epidiolex.

