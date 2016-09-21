Featured Events Sept 21 | SummitDaily.com

For more Summit County events, go to ExploreSummit.com. To submit a calendar entry, visit SummitDaily.com/calendar.

featured events

Exploration in AcroYoga

Breckenridge, Sept. 21

7 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. AcroYoga blends the arts of therapeutic healing massage, high flying acrobatics, yogic breath and presence. Please register at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

Zoogma

Frisco, Sept. 22

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Electronic band from Nashville, TN. Event is 21 and up. $10 in advance. (970) 708-7042.

Coffee Talk

Breckenridge, Sept. 23

8 a.m., Breckenridge Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road. One group will join Mayor Mamula on a mountain bike ride up the ski area. Another group will join council member Wendy Wolfe and Town Manager Rick Holman on a hike. Both groups will have discussion along the way. Bring questions and comments.

Broadway Now & Then

Silverthorne, Sept. 23

7:30 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. The Lake Dillon Theatre Company’s extended family of performers, musicians, and patrons gather for a weekend only event where Broadway’s classic and contemporary songs spotlighted. There will be two acts.

Classical Concert: Guitarist Zachary Grim & Pianist Jerimiah Owens

Silverthorne, Sept. 24

6 p.m., Groupmuse Concert, 876 County Road 1425. Guitarist Zachary Grim and pianist Jerimiah Owens perform live in concert. These skilled musicians collaborate to bring you an exciting evening of contemporary, Spanish, classical, and romantic guitar and piano music. This event is BYOB. Suggested minimum donation of $10 per person for the musicians.

A&E

Journeys exhibit

Breckenridge, Sept. 21-24

All day, Arts Alive, 500 S. Main St., La Cima Mall. Join our gallery artists as they travel the world. See what inspires their creativity. (970) 453-0450.

Surreal Seascapes

Breckenridge, Sept. 21

5 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable, 110 E. Washington Ave. Participants will paint a surreal landscape where the top shows a seascape and the lower part reveals a surprising landscape. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

Activating Art with Motion Sensors + LEDs

Breckenridge, Sept. 21

5 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. Students will learn how to create a simple interactive art piece using LEDs, motion sensors, and Arduino boards. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

Beginning Lampworking

Breckenridge, Sept. 22

5 p.m., Hot Shop, 123 S. Ridge St. Learn the basics of lampworking, a type of glass work where a torch or lamp is primarily used to melt the glass. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. (970) 453-3364.

Ballet Barre

Breckenridge, Sept. 22

5:15 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. Low impact and aerobic. Beginner or advanced participants are welcome. Wear sweats or tights and socks or ballet slippers. Please register 24 hours in advance at Breckcreate.org.

Hip Hop Dance

Breckenridge, Sept. 22

6:30 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. No dance experience necessary. Drop ins welcome. (970) 453-3364.

Pastel Landscapes

Breckenridge, Sept. 23

1 p.m., Randall Barn, 114 E. Washington Ave. Workshop will introduce students to techniques for creating colorful landscape drawings. Students will draw outdoors during the workshop. (970) 453-3364. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org.

BowWow Film Festival

Breckenridge, Sept. 23

7-9 p.m., Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road. Film Festival will showcase 10 film shorts that are all about dogs. Snacks and drinks (wine, beer, soda) will be available. Tickets are $10/adults kids/$7 in advance. Tickets can be purchased at www.bowwowfilmfest.com.

Classic film series

Breckenridge, Sept. 23

5-7 p.m., South Branch- Summit County Library, 103 S. Harris St. A brief discussion and classic film screening in the Hopefull/ Discovery room. Popcorn and drinks offered. Free.

Ballet technique

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

8 a.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main St. Full ballet class for beginner or intermediate dancers. Open class means you can drop in anytime. All ages from pre-teen to adult are welcome. Register online at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org, or drop-in day of class (based upon availability). (970) 453-3364.

Line dancing

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

6:15 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 South Main St. Get your fix of Western line dance and Honky Tonk while listening to country-western music. No partner necessary. Register online at least 24 hours in advance using ticket link, or drop-in day of class (based upon availability). (970) 453-3364.

Infinity Books

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

4 p.m., Randall Barn, 114 E. Washington Ave. Participants will create a single sheet book which can be opened many ways. Covers will be decorated in the style of Yayoi Kusamas Infinity series. For questions, call 970 453-3364. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org.

Digital photography: fall colors part 1 & 2

Breckenridge, Sept. 24-25

1 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, 136 S. Main St. First workshop will show the automatic settings on a digital camera and cover the creative modes of ISO, shutter speed, aperture and focus. Continue your skills on Sunday with part 2, where you’ll get out and shoot, concentrating on lighting and composition. For more information, visit www.visualschoolofphotography.com.

Live Music

Living Room Concert Series

Frisco, Sept. 21

4:30 p.m., Next Page books and nosh, 409 Main Street, Frisco. Live music by Randall McKinnon.

Open mic night

Frisco, Sept. 22

10 p.m., Moose Jaw, 208 Main St. Open mic night.

The Hollywood

Farmers

Breckenridge, Sept. 22

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Self described as ‘high energy gypsy-punk from the mountains. ‘

High 5

Keystone, Sept. 23

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon and Steakhouse, 23074 Highway 6. Unique covers along with bluegrass, jazz and rock infused originals.

Lee Rogers Band & The X-Man

Keystone, Sept. 24

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon and Steakhouse, 23074 Highway 6. Power trio with a blues and rock backbone.

Ron Ivory Motown Tribute

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

7:30 p.m., Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. An evening of classic soul and old school rhythm and blues from the 60s and 70s. Featuring Ron Ivory and the One on One quartet along with the Miles Apart Band. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or at www.breckcreate.org. The performance will benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite. (970) 547-3100.

Toy Box & Tnertle Solo Set

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Toy Box has a unique sound with an implementation of mandolin mixed with electro sound. Performing with a solo set by Tnertle, these Denver based groups will put on quite the show.

Recreation

Walk with the Coach

Frisco, Sept. 23

Noon, Ideal Weight Centers, 701 Granite Street, Suite 270. Walk with a coach at the SMS parking lot near the bike path. Bring your sneakers and water bottle.

ACBL Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Frisco, Sept. 23

12:45 p.m., Summit Senior and Community Center, 83 Nancy’s Place. Mondays and Fridays. Fragrance free event. For partnership assistance call (970) 468-2313.

Preston Ghost Town Hike

Breckenridge, Sept. 23

10 a.m., Breckenridge Golf Course. Learn about the history of the town and the many rich mines that operated in the area. $30/adult, $20/child. Reservations Required. Visit www.BreckHeritage.com. (970) 453-9767.

Public Skating Session

Breckenridge, Sept. 23-24

1:15 p.m., Stephen C. West Ice Arena, 189 Boreas Pass Road. The public is welcome for this ice skating session. Please see the full schedule on our website. Times are subject to change.

Adult board game night Breckenridge, Sept. 25

5:30-7:30 p.m., South Branch- Summit County Library, 103 S. Harris St. Large selection of games, including Apples to Apples, Ticket to Ride, Rummikub and more. Food provided.

Historic Dredge Boat Hike

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

10 a.m., B&B Trailhead, French Gulch Road. HIke through Breckenridge’s fabled Golden Horseshoe, the location of dozens of early mining operations. Along the way are scenic views and former mine sites. $20/adult, $15/child. Weather permitting. Reservations required at www.BreckHeritage.com. (970) 453-9767.

Kids Stuff

South Branch Library After School Club

Breckenridge, Sept. 21

4:15-5:00 p.m., South Branch- Summit County Library, 103 S. Harris St. After School Club occurs every Wednesday during the school year and is open to all 1st through 5th graders. Younger children are welcome with a parent or guardian. Each week we have a different activity including arts and crafts, games, Legos, and more.

Preschool Story Time

Frisco, Sept. 21

10:30 a.m., Main Library, 37 Peak One Drive. Story time is up and running at the Main Library in Frisco. Different themes each week.

After School Kids Tennis Lessons

Keystone, Sept. 22

4:30- 5:30 p.m. (ages 5-10), 5:30-6:30 (ages 11-16) Keystone Tennis Center, 22007 Tennis Club Road. Every Tuesday and Thursday. Please call for more information. (970) 496-4220.

Teen DIY Day: stress ball

Breckenridge, Sept. 22

4-5 p.m., South Branch- Summit County Library, 103 S. Harris St. All teens in Summit County are invited to stop by the Puzzler Room to make stress balls to help get through the school year.

After school Lego club

Frisco, Sept. 22

4:15-5:15 p.m., Main Library, 37 Peak One Drive. Kindergarten through 5th graders are invited to create anything from monsters to houses with Legos, which are provided, along with snacks.

Teen movie day

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

2:30-4:30 p.m., South Branch- Summit County Library, 103 S. Harris St. All teens in Summit County are invited to stop by the Puzzler Room to make stress balls to help get through the school year.

history

Ghostly Tales

Breckenridge, Sept. 21

7 p.m., Summit County Motor Vehicle, 208 E. Lincoln Ave. This 90-minute walking tour will take you to the most haunted places in Breckenridge. $15 adult $10 child. Reservations required. (970) 343-9169 or (970) 485-2894. www.breckghosttours.com.

Haunted Tour of Breckenridge

Breckenridge, Sept. 21 & Sept. 24

7:30 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. Join us for a late evening stroll through Breckenridge’s haunted historic district. Visit www.breckheritage.com. (970) 453-9767.

Breckenridge Walk Through History

Breckenridge, Sept. 21-24

11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. A 90-minute tour through Breckenridge’s nationally recognized Historic District with a local expert. Visit www.breckheritage.com. (970) 453-9767.

Historic Saloon Tour

Breckenridge, Sept. 23

5 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S Main St. Stroll downtown learning about these historic businesses and sample the spirits of the Breckenridge Distillery. Reservations required. Visit www.BreckHeritage.com. (970) 453-9767.

Tombstone Tales at Twilight Tour

Breckenridge, Sept. 23

5 p.m., Valley Brook Cemetery, 905 Airport Road. Hear the tales of Breckenridge’s past from beyond the grave. The historic cemetery dates back to 1882 and reflects the area’s rich mining history and Victorian society. $15/adult, $10/child. Reservations required. Visit www.BreckHeritage.com. (970) 453-9767.

Gold Panning & Mining Museum

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

11 a.m., Lomax Placer Gulch, 301 Ski Hill Road. Go inside a miner’s cabin, see and touch original mining equipment and learn to pan for gold—what you find is yours to keep. Panning is $10/person. Weather permitting. www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767.

Gold Mine Tour & Panning

Breckenridge, Sept. 24

11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Washington Gold and Silver Mine, Illinois Gulch Road. Journey back in time to Breckenridge’s hard rock mining era with one of our expert guides at our reconstructed interpretive site. Walk 200 feet underground for a first-hand mining experience and learn to pan for gold. What you find is yours to keep. $15/adult, $10child. Weather permitting. www.BreckHeritage.com (970) 453-9767.

Community

NAMI Family to Family Class

Frisco, Sept. 21

6:30-9:00 p.m., Alpine Bank, 701 N. Summit Boulevard. NAMI Family-to-Family is a class for families, partners and friends of individuals with mental illness. Course is designed to facilitate a better understanding of mental illness, increase coping skills and empower participants to become advocates for their family members. To register or for more information, call (303) 917-9131.

Mental Health First Aid

Breckenridge, Sept. 21

9 a.m., St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 100 S. French St. Learn how to respond to someone with a mental health condition. $20 per person, paid at the class, cash or check. Register at mhfaco.org.

Summit Therapy Animals annual meeting

Frisco, Sept. 21

6-7:30 p.m., Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place. Summit Therapy Animals will hold their annual meeting in the Loveland Room with information about therapy dogs. For more details visit www.summit-therapy-animals.org. (970) 262-1511.

Daughters of the American Prospective member workshop

Silverthorne, Sept. 22

10 a.m., North Branch – Summit County Library, 651 Center Circle. The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is having a two hour prospective member workshop. Open to any woman who would like to consider membership in DAR. Learn about DAR’s work and how to join this organization. (970) 468-5887.

Father Dyer Food Pantry

Breckenridge,

Sept. 20 & Sept. 22

10 a.m., Father Dyer Church, 310 Wellington Road. Pantry is open to anyone in need of food. (970) 453-9142.

Library board meeting

Frisco, Sept. 22

5 p.m., Main Library, 37 Peak One Drive. Library board meeting in the Buffalo Room at the County Commons. Will review what the library locations are hosting in the fall and plans for new activities.

Bible Study Fellowship

Dillon, Sept. 23

9:15 a.m., Dillon Community Church, 371 E. LaBonte St. An in-depth interdenominational Bible study, begins it’s 30-week study of the Gospel of John. Contact Kathrine Jansen at ktjansen99@gmail.com for additional information.