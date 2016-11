FedEx truck overturned on I-70 in Frisco, one westbound lane closed | SummitDaily.com

A FedEx semi truck ran off the road on eastbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning between exits 201 and 203 in Frisco, overturning its rear trailer and splitting it open. The driver and another passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and no other vehicles were reportedly involved. One lane was closed on Westbound I-70 through Frisco.

CDOT personnel were loading the packages, which reportedly contained auto parts, onto a trailer. A Colorado State Patrol trooper on scene said the cause of the accident was still unknown because the driver had not yet been interviewed. Tire tracks could be seen coming down off the roadway into the wide ditch between east and westbound I-70.