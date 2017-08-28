Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak in 6 weeks, likely fell off 600-foot cliff

In Sunday night's news release, the Sheriff's Office again stressed the importance of being prepared. "There is not an alternate route down the North Face of Capitol Peak unless you have extensive climbing experience and all the necessary ropes and gear associated with high angle mountain climbing," Deputy Torado wrote. "If there was a safe shortcut, it would be the standard route." Local mountaineers echoed the Sheriff’s Office’s advice on the 14ers.com Facebook page: “MRA is recovering another body from Capitol right now,” Glenwood Springs resident Chris Hagler wrote Sunday afternoon. “This is another horrible sad story. Stay on the route and do not descend North Face! We are losing people scaling straight across K2 to Knife Edge instead of descending to stay on route then ascending back up to knife edge and also trying to descend North Face. Our last 3 climbers perished on North Face.” RELATED STORIES Colorado’s fourth 14er death of 2017 renews drive to educate hikers of risk Aspen area's Elk Mountains are in a league of their own for risk Colorado’s most popular 14ers ranked by visitor numbers The man died in the same place an Aspen couple fell to their deaths a week ago; the bodies of Ryan Marcil, 26, and Carlin Brightwell, 27, were recovered Aug. 22. They were discovered in an area below the Knife Edge, Jesse Steindler, a commander with the Sheriff’s Office, said last week.

Hundreds of people gathered Friday at Herron Park to remember Marcil and Brightwell. Marcil’s father, Roger Marcil, said at the memorial he’d like to see an “initiative” grow out of the deaths of his son and Carly that offered information on the proper routes to take and firsthand accounts of the dangers of a mountain such as Capitol Peak.

“I’d be willing to help spearhead that,” he said. “So many people have died on these mountains. No one more needs to go like these two.”

Capitol Peak stands out among the Colorado fourteeners because of the exposure near the mountaintop.

“We would put that at the top as far as difficulty in the state,” said Scott Robson, executive director of the Colorado Mountain Club, which promotes adventure, safety and environmental protection of the peaks.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who has been in office since 2011 but in Aspen for more than 30 years, said the number of people who have died, gotten lost or been injured in the past two months is “unprecedented.” He would like to start an educational program of sorts that sets out the inherent dangers, the safest routes to take and how to be prepared in the backcountry.

“I think we can do a much better job of educating people,” DiSalvo said after the deaths of Marcil and Brightwell. “These are technical climbs. These are not hikes.”

Mountain Rescue Aspen representatives who work with the Sheriff’s Office said last week they are working on a “Peak Awareness” program for the public.