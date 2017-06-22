FIRC fashion show Friday in Breckenridge sure to sellout | SummitDaily.com

Anyone who doesn't already have entry passes to the Family and Intercultural Resource Center's biggest fundraiser of the year is likely out of luck, as only a handful of tickets remained Thursday morning for tonight's FIRC Fashion Show.

Speaking over the phone, development director Anita Overmyer said FIRC's annual fundraising fashion show, billed as one of the most fun fundraisiers in Summit County, is a guaranteed sellout, and the high volume of ticket sales reflects how popular the quirky event has become since its inception six years ago.

For the show, more than 80 volunteers will walk the runway in thrift-store clothing with a goal of raising $130,000 in support FIRC's many programs, including parenting classes, early childhood education and nutrition and emergency assistance, just to name a few.

Last year alone, FIRC served more than 3,500 residents, Overmyer said, as she emphasized the money raised through the annual fashion show is critical for the family-focused organization to continue its work.

"It's FIRC's largest fundraiser, and we absolutely are depending on it," she said. "We need to hit our fundraising goals. … The money that's raised at this event truly allows us to continue serving those 3,500 people in the best ways we can."

"When parents have the support and education they need to thrive, it allows children to grow up in a stable and caring home," added Tamara Drangstveit, FIRC executive director. "Through our parenting and early childhood programs, we work to help families and children achieve their dreams."

To put on the show, each year a theme is selected. This year's is "Dream Big," and it encompasses everything from the fashion of dream jobs to fashion based on dreams of a better world, according to show organizers.

"Every year we come up with a different theme for the runway," said Andrea Dixon, a fashion show volunteer and the owner of Big City Blues. "It's such a fun challenge to recreate different looks for the models and find new ways to highlight thrift fashion. This year's theme has really allowed us to be creative in a lot of new ways. I think the audience is going to be very impressed with some of our designs."

More than 500 man-hours went into putting the show together, Overmyer estimated, adding that time was spent doing things like finding the outfits, fitting them to the models and "all these extra special additions (they) use to take the fashions to a new level."

With more than 80 models, most of whom will wear two outfits, there will be over 160 looks, according to Overmyer, who's happy to have a number of the models coming from families served by FIRC in the past.

The FIRC Fashion Show fundraiser will be 6:30-9 p.m. today at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. In addition to the fashions, the event will also feature the local Mexican Folkloric Dancers and the EveryBelly Dancers.

All tables were sold-out as of Thursday, and only a handful of individual tickets remained Thursday morning. For more information about the show, go to FIRCFashion.org or contact Overmyer via email at anitao@summitfirc.org or call her at 970-333-4351.

"It's just so cool to see the community come together because we really try to make a diverse set of people who represent everyone who's living here in Summit County," she said. "You have everyone from your bank teller to the guy who runs Kaiser Permanente."