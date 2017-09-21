Firefighters reach 75 containment on Tenderfoot 2 Fire near Dillon

Firefighters continue efforts to suppress the 25 acre, Tenderfoot 2 fire east of Dillon. Officials said that there is now 75 percent containment on the fire. This morning, the fire was mapped by a Multi Mission Aircraft (MMA) infrared flight which indicated no growth, with some minor interior heat in the fire perimeter. Firefighters will continue to work these areas.

About 70 firefighters will work the fireline again today, including three hand crews. The crews are working on establishing water lines for thorough mop-up and still mitigating areas of heat, particularly beneath the power lines and up in the timber. A helicopter also will be available as needed.

Snags, or hazard trees that could fall, remain a major concern. Sawyers are working to knock those down.

The Oro Grande and Tenderfoot Mountain trails remain closed, and the public is requested to avoid the Tenderfoot Mountain area between Straight Creek Road and Frey Gulch Road for safety reasons. An official White River National Forest closure order is in place for this area. Hot spots still remain, and the danger of falling trees is an ongoing concern, especially during windy conditions.

The Tenderfoot 2 fire initially was reported at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. The fire is not yet fully contained, and it may continue to burn for days or weeks, so residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and be ready to go at a moment's notice.

Upon official investigation, the fire has been determined to be caused by sparks from a blown insulator cap on a power line that subsequently ignited nearby grasses and burned upslope.

A temporary flight restriction is in place around the fire to allow air operations to proceed safely. Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause aircraft to be grounded.

The Upper Colorado River (UCR) Fire Management Unit is a Service First Fire program comprised of employees from the White River National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management.