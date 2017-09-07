Fly-Fishing Guide: River report for fall’s first weekend

Fall is upon us, and as seasons change get out there and fish! The browns have been a bit more active, and we have been seeing some coloring up a bit. Fishing dry droppers is still effective on the South Platte. If you are not seeing much bug life go ahead and get that nymph rig out and fish deep. The Colorado has been producing fish on RS2s, Chocolate WD40s and Mercury Pheasant Tails. Some risers in the Colorado especially in the slack water. Do not be scared to try to get into some larger streamers, cooler nights will kick-off some streamer action in the coming weeks. Match the hatch and things should pay off.

Dustin Doss is a guide with Breckenridge Outfitters in Breckenridge. Stop by the shop throughout the weekend for flys, updated reports and more.