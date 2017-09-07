 Fly-Fishing Guide: River report for fall’s first weekend | SummitDaily.com

Fly-Fishing Guide: River report for fall’s first weekend

Dustin Doss
Breckenridge Outfitters

Fall is upon us, and as seasons change get out there and fish! The browns have been a bit more active, and we have been seeing some coloring up a bit. Fishing dry droppers is still effective on the South Platte. If you are not seeing much bug life go ahead and get that nymph rig out and fish deep. The Colorado has been producing fish on RS2s, Chocolate WD40s and Mercury Pheasant Tails. Some risers in the Colorado especially in the slack water. Do not be scared to try to get into some larger streamers, cooler nights will kick-off some streamer action in the coming weeks. Match the hatch and things should pay off.

Dustin Doss is a guide with Breckenridge Outfitters in Breckenridge. Stop by the shop throughout the weekend for flys, updated reports and more.

River flows by cfs

Upper Arkansas (Nathrop) — 564

Lower Arkansas (Salida) — 352

Blue River (below Dillon Reservoir) — 113

Blue River (below Green Mountain Reservoir) — 725

Colorado River (Windy Gap) — 160

Colorado River (Kremmling) — 1410

Eagle River (Minturn) — 49

Eagle River (below water treatment in Avon) — 79

Eagle River (Gypsum) — 139

South Fork of the South Platte (Antero) — 14

South Platte at “Dream Stream” (below Spinney Reservoir) — 153

South Platte at Williams Fork (below reservoir) — 283

Note: All CFS (cubic feet per second) data taken on Sept. 7 from U.S. Geological Survey data.

