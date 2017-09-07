Fly-Fishing Guide: River report for fall’s first weekend
September 7, 2017
River flows by cfs
Upper Arkansas (Nathrop) — 564
Lower Arkansas (Salida) — 352
Blue River (below Dillon Reservoir) — 113
Blue River (below Green Mountain Reservoir) — 725
Colorado River (Windy Gap) — 160
Colorado River (Kremmling) — 1410
Eagle River (Minturn) — 49
Eagle River (below water treatment in Avon) — 79
Eagle River (Gypsum) — 139
South Fork of the South Platte (Antero) — 14
South Platte at “Dream Stream” (below Spinney Reservoir) — 153
South Platte at Williams Fork (below reservoir) — 283
Note: All CFS (cubic feet per second) data taken on Sept. 7 from U.S. Geological Survey data.
Fall is upon us, and as seasons change get out there and fish! The browns have been a bit more active, and we have been seeing some coloring up a bit. Fishing dry droppers is still effective on the South Platte. If you are not seeing much bug life go ahead and get that nymph rig out and fish deep. The Colorado has been producing fish on RS2s, Chocolate WD40s and Mercury Pheasant Tails. Some risers in the Colorado especially in the slack water. Do not be scared to try to get into some larger streamers, cooler nights will kick-off some streamer action in the coming weeks. Match the hatch and things should pay off.
Dustin Doss is a guide with Breckenridge Outfitters in Breckenridge. Stop by the shop throughout the weekend for flys, updated reports and more.
River flows by cfs
Upper Arkansas (Nathrop) — 564
Lower Arkansas (Salida) — 352
Blue River (below Dillon Reservoir) — 113
Blue River (below Green Mountain Reservoir) — 725
Colorado River (Windy Gap) — 160
Colorado River (Kremmling) — 1410
Eagle River (Minturn) — 49
Eagle River (below water treatment in Avon) — 79
Eagle River (Gypsum) — 139
South Fork of the South Platte (Antero) — 14
South Platte at “Dream Stream” (below Spinney Reservoir) — 153
South Platte at Williams Fork (below reservoir) — 283
Note: All CFS (cubic feet per second) data taken on Sept. 7 from U.S. Geological Survey data.