Fly-fishing guide: River report for Sept. 16 weekend

Note: All CFS (cubic feet per second) data taken on Sept. 14 from U.S. Geological Survey data.

Get ready for the fall spawn!

Late September means beautiful colors both on and off the water.

Look for males to darken in color and develop a hooked lower jaw called a kype.

As spawning approaches start gearing up for your game plan. Think eggs!

Ruby and pink colored eggs on your rig can be very productive.

With this being said, please remember that these trout are trying to reproduce for future generations to fish, so be mindful of where you walk in the river (STAY OFF THE REDDS!) and try to stay on the bank as much as possible.

Recommended Stories For You

A redd is a shallow gravel-covered section of the river where the female has fanned away the small rocks and sediment in order to lay her eggs.

These are visible as it will look like a light colored, bald or "clean" spot in the gravel.

The female will then let the males fertilize the eggs whereafter she will proceed to cover the fertilized eggs back up and leave the redd.

You can also help by avoiding confluences where smaller tributary creeks converge with the main river.

Walk lightly, have fun, and tight lines!

Justin Wyman is a guide with Breckenridge Outfitters in Breckenridge. Stop by the shop throughout the weekend for flys, updated reports and more.