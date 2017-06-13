Former marijuana enforcement officer, entrepreneur indicted in Colorado trafficking ring | SummitDaily.com

A former Colorado marijuana enforcement officer and a Denver-based marijuana entrepreneur already the target of fraud allegations were indicted in connection with a suspected massive illegal marijuana trafficking ring that operated throughout the state.

Following the March indictments of 16 people charged with involvement in a suspected ring allegedly led by Michael Stonehouse, a Colorado grand jury cast a wider net last week following ongoing investigations by the 18th Judicial District. According to court records and a June 7 indictment obtained by The Cannabist, indictments and warrants were filed against entrepreneur Scott Pack; Pack's business entities of Harmony Green LLC and HGCO LLC; Renee Rayton, a former Marijuana Enforcement Division officer; and Travis Bridle and John Edward Loos, both suspected growers and middlemen in the operation.

Pack, whose businesses hold 14 marijuana licenses, played a "pivotal" role in the Stonehouse drug-trafficking organization responsible for illegally producing and selling millions of dollars worth of marijuana across state lines, according to the grand jury's indictment. Earlier this year — in a lawsuit brought to light in April by the Denver Westword — Pack and Rudy Saenz, a March indictee, were sued by former investors who claimed they lost close to $1 million because of the duo's fraudulent scheme.

