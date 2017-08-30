Frisco Bay Marina’s paddle sport rental fleet for sale

Starting on Friday, Sept. 1, at 8 a.m., the Frisco Bay Marina will be selling off its rental fleet of kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards. Prices will range from $150-$1,100. The marina is also offering previously loved personal flotation devises and paddles for sale.

Boats will go on sale Sept. 1 at 8 a.m. on a first come, first served basis in the Frisco Bay Marina office, and phone call purchases will be available after the marina has attended to customers who have come to the purchase boats in person. Purchased boats may be picked up after Monday, Sept. 11.

"This is a really wallet-friendly way to get a previously loved water craft, and you'll still have time to take it out on the water this season," stated Jenn Shimp, marina guest services manager.

The Frisco Bay Marina will be open through mid-October for boat rentals and for rental boat and equipment sales. Information regarding rentals and sales, including a price list, is available in person at the Frisco Bay Marina Office or by calling 970-668-4334.