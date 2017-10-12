Frisco police seek help finding missing person

The Frisco Police Department is requesting help finding a missing Frisco resident.

Barbara Johns left her home in Frisco on Wednesday night, Oct. 11, at 6:45 p.m. Her whereabouts since then are unknown and her vehicle was found at the Mountain Side Condos parking lot on Thursday.

The Summit County Rescue Group was out all day Thursday trying to locate Johns, but have not had success. Law enforcement and volunteers will be back out on Friday morning, Oct. 13, to continue the search.

If you are interested in assisting with the search, please meet at Summit County Community & Senior Center at County Commons, located at 83 Nancy's Pl. in Frisco, at 9 a.m. Friday. Anyone with information about Johns’ disappearance is also asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 970-668-3579.