Fueled by big money sources, Colorado governor’s race already nearing the $10 million mark
October 18, 2017
Before he announced as a candidate, the Republican helped steer more than $653,000 to a super PAC supporting his campaign and locked down an impressive list of top GOP donors to put $716,000 in the bank.
Stapleton raised just $8,000 for his campaign because he entered the race a week before the fundraising deadline. But he is poised to get a much bigger haul at a November fundraiser hosted by former Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan that will feature many of the same donors who gave to the super PAC, Better Colorado Now.
His footprint — and unsettled nature of the race — left little money for the other Republican candidates, according to campaign finance reports released this week. District Attorney George Brauchler, the top Republican fundraiser from July through September, raised a meager $99,000, while investment banker Doug Robinson, a nephew of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, managed $75,000.
The Democratic contenders for governor made a far better showing in the most recent fundraising quarter, with all five prominent candidates receiving more than double the top Republican candidate.