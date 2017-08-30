Gear review: Pac Man Sandals

Chaco's latest sandal is a big step back. About 30 years back, to be specific.

Citing "a major fashion trend in the marketplace," Chaco unveiled the limited-edition Z/2 Classic PAC-MAN sandals for men and women.

The yellow wonder and all four ghosts grace the straps and webbing of the USA-assembled sandals.

The noted trend is a recent love of all things dated and formerly hip. Think PBR, pinball and Charlie Sheen—all of which are inexplicably no longer uncool.

Born in 1989, Chaco technically has a claim to '80s Americana. And, despite originating in Japan and not having feet, Pac-Man is about as '80s and American as it gets.

"Throwbacks to the '80s and '90s are part of a larger consumer shift where we're seeing our fans want to reminisce about simple pleasures from the past," said Chaco brand manager Josh Weichhand.

Recommended Stories For You

The sandals, available this month, have an iconic 8-bit arcade print on the webbing. But buyers can customize the Pac-Man graphics specifically where they want them, adding other colors to the stitching, buckles and straps. You can grab a pair at Chacos.com for $130. That's 520 quarters if you're heading to the arcade.

Stephen Regenold writes about outdoors gear at GearJunkie.com.