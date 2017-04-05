Getaway driver in Gypsum crime spree and shooting sentenced to 20 years | SummitDaily.com

Arnaldo Lucero-Almanza, 22, was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for his role as an accomplice in the shooting of a good Samaritan during an attempted armed robbery in Gypsum on Sept. 4, 2015.

Lucero-Almanza pleaded guilty in January to aggravated robbery — a class-three felony — conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both class-four felonies.

The charges stemmed from a crime spree in which Lucero-Almanza served as a getaway driver while two accomplices, including a 17-year-old girl, attempted to rob a check-cashing store in Eagle before going to a retail store in Gypsum, where they held two employees at gunpoint, according to a release from the District Attorney's Office.

Alan Gonzales saw the robbery happening from a window outside and chased after the fleeing perpetrators, wrestling one of them, Jesus Miranda, to the ground. Miranda then fired his 9mm pistol and hit Gonzales three times, including one bullet in the chest, the release said.

Gonzales was hospitalized and has since recovered from his wounds.

Miranda was sentenced to 42 years in prison last September for charges that included six counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Lucero-Almanza said during sentencing that his participation in the ill-fated crime spree was due to his drug addiction, according to the release.