“Gold Rush” reality TV series mine near Fairplay eyed by Colorado environmental regulators | SummitDaily.com

Colorado regulators are eyeing a mining sight connected to a popular Discovery Channel reality show

By Bruce Finley | bfinley@denverpost.com

A Colorado company linked to the Discovery Channel’s popular reality television show “Gold Rush” is facing scrutiny by state regulators for allegedly mining without a permit at a gravel pit near Fairplay along headwaters of the South Platte River.

Colorado Department of Natural Resources Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety records also show High Speed Mining razed 2.4 acres of forest adjacent to an eight-acre pit, which is a focus for upcoming “Gold Rush” episodes.

A state official inspected the mining site — two miles northwest of Fairplay along the Middle Fork of the South Platte — on Dec. 5 in response to a Dec. 1 complaint filed by an Iowa-based critic of “Gold Rush”.

