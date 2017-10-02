GOP state lawmakers vote down one of two bills brought by Democrats during special legislative session to fix pot-tax error

As a rare special legislative session began Monday, GOP state senators killed one of two bills brought by Democrats to fix an inadvertent error that prevented special districts from collecting a tax on retail marijuana.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted down the measure on a 3-2 party-line vote.

Republican state Sens. Ray Scott, Randy Baumgardner and John Cooke rejected the bill while Democratic Sens. Nancy Todd and Rachel Zensinger were in support.

"It's a waste of taxpayers money," Baumgardner, the committee's chair who represents a wide swath of northwest Colorado, said of the special session and why he voted "no."

The decision came after several hours of testimony from special districts about how they are being affected by the hundreds of thousands of dollars they are missing each month as a result of the error. The Republican-led Senate is poised to adjourn as early as Tuesday without taking action to fix the issue.

