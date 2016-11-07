GOP: vandals pulling up Trump signs at party HQ | SummitDaily.com

GOP: vandals pulling up Trump signs at party HQ

A member of the Summit County Republicans reported on Monday that Trump signs at the group’s headquarters in Frisco have been regularly removed and scattered around the property in the night for the past two weeks.

Kim McGahey, a local GOP activist, said that only Trump signs were being targeted and local candidates’ signs were undisturbed. He added that while at first he assumed it was the work of drunken miscreants, the regularity of the incidents led him to believe it was pre-meditated.

McGahey, who estimated that it has happened 10 to 12 times in the past several weeks, said that he has been replacing the signs every morning and thinks that, through attrition, he has finally gotten the vandals to stop.

“It hasn’t happened this morning or yesterday,” he said. “Maybe they figure I’m more stubborn than they are and gave up.”