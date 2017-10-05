Granby Ranch still owes $380K in delinquent taxes; properties added to 2017 tax sale

While Granby Ranch did provide full payment to the Grand County Treasurer’s Office for delinquent personal property taxes following a property seizure on Tuesday, Granby Realty Holdings still has over $380,000 in delinquent real property taxes.

The long-overdue taxes specifically pertain to land and buildings owned by Granby Realty Holdings, which, according to Grand County Treasurer Christina Whitmer, have not paid for the last two years. Granby Realty Holdings and Granby Ranch Amenities are the two entities that make up Granby Ranch.

As a result of the delinquency, 312 different properties owned by Granby Realty Holdings will be listed in this year’s county tax sale, when investors can purchase tax liens on the properties.

If an individual purchases a tax lien and Granby Realty Holdings fails to fulfill its tax obligations within three years, the purchaser can apply for a treasurer’s deed on the property and become its owner. If Granby Realty Holdings were to pay off its debt obligations before that time, the purchaser would receive the full amount paid for the lien, plus interest accrued at an 11 percent rate.

Those 312 properties have a combined delinquent tax debt of $381,774.39.

Granby Realty Holdings failed to pay its real property taxes in 2015 and 2016, though the entity has repeatedly promised county officials it would pay its back taxes, according to Whitmer.

Whitmer told Sky-Hi News that on July 31, Marise Cipriani, the legal representative of Granby Realty Holdings for taxation purposes, went to deliver a check for the delinquent real property taxes to the county, but asked the county to hold the check until Aug. 31.

Whitmer said she told Cipriani such actions were inappropriate and she would not agree to the request. Whitmer claimed Cipriani then told the county she would pay real property taxes for Granby Realty Holdings properties on Aug. 31, but, as of Oct. 5, the county has yet to receive payment.