Gypsum woman hangs herself at Garfield County Jail in Glenwood Springs

The 34-year-old woman who was found hanged using thermal underwear at the Garfield County Jail on Thursday and was later pronounced dead at Valley View Hospital has been identified by the Coroner's Office as Sarah Maillet of Gypsum.

Maillet’s injuries documented by hospital staff were consistent with the reported hanging injuries, Coroner Robert Glassmire said Saturday.

A cause or manner of death will not be determined until after the investigation is complete, he said. Sheriff's officials reported Friday that "she had tried to commit suicide by hanging herself."

"Coroner’s Office investigators will be coordinating with law enforcement to interview witnesses, review medical and mental health records, law enforcement reports, as well as having an autopsy completed by a forensic pathologist which will include a toxicology analysis," according to a statement from Glassmire.

Maillet's death would be the first suicide at the Garfield County Jail since 2009, according to the sheriff's office.

She was classified as minimum risk and was in a private cell, facing charges of failure to comply and failure to appear in Garfield and Eagle counties. She was awaiting trial. The sheriff's office reports that she had a limited history "in the jail environment."

Recommended Stories For You

"Since she was not on a 'suicide watch' she had access to a variety of materials to accomplish her intended purpose and used her thermal underwear to fashion a noose," according to a sheriff's office press release.

Jail personnel tried to revive her, using CPR and a defibrillator, and were able to re-establish a pulse. However, after she was taken to Valley View Hospital, attempts to revive her fully failed and she was pronounced dead.