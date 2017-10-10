Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, has died

Update, 1:30 p.m.: The Post Independent originally reported on multiple climbers and social media posts claiming Hayden Kennedy was back country skiing in Montana when an avalanche occurred. Kennedy did die, but exact circumstances on which that happened are being looked into. The PI will confirm when we get information from an official source.

—

Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, died this past weekend.

Kennedy is the only son of Julie and Michael Kennedy. Michael Kennedy is a well-recognized alpinist as well, and was editor-in-chief of Climbing magazine for 30 years. Julie Kennedy is the founder of 5Point Film Festival which features adventure films.

HK. Kinda just goes for it. Reaches through. Goofy. Backflips at the chains. Gonna miss. Thanks for being. Dammit. Dunno what to say to you. Wish we could go climbing in the desert. Thanks for passing through, Hayden Kennedy. Thanks for your time. #haydenkennedyforever Recommended Stories For You A post shared by Chris Schulte (@chris_schulte) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

Elevation Outdoors proclaimed in 2014 that Hayden Kennedy "may be the best young climber on the planet." Kennedy is listed on the Patagonia company's site as an Alpine Climbing Ambassador.

In January 2012, Hayden Kennedy went on a climbing mission to southern Patagonia when he was 22 years old. He ignited controversy when he and his climbing partner removed more than 100 unnecessary bolts that they deemed unnecessary as they rappelled down Cerro Torre.

“We wanted to give respect back to Cerro Torre,” Hayden Kennedy said at Carbondale's 5Point Film Festival in 2012. “There’s never been democracy in climbing. It’s kind of a rebel sport. Climbing is the art of freedom.”

In a Sept. 26 post on Evening Sends, Hayden Kennedy wrote about the mortality of his favorite sport.

"Over the last few years, however, as I’ve watched too many friends go to the mountains only to never return, I’ve realized something painful," Hayden Kennedy wrote. "It’s not just the memorable summits and crux moves that are fleeting. Friends and climbing partners are fleeting, too. This is the painful reality of our sport, and I’m unsure what to make of it. Climbing is either a beautiful gift or a curse."