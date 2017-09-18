“He truly was my hero”: Brother recalls man who died with his wife and 2 children in plane crash near Glenwood Springs

Jeff Makepeace was adventurous and big-hearted, a self-made man who had recently gotten a pilot's license and was flying with his family to Moab when his plane crashed near Glenwood Springs last week, his brother said Monday.

"He truly was my hero," said Caleb Makepeace. "He would do anything for absolutely anybody."

Jeff and Jennifer Makepeace, his wife, and their two children, Addison and Benjamin, 10-year-old twins, died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash about 15 miles north of Glenwood Springs. "The aircraft, a Cirrus SR 22, disappeared below radar late Friday night and crashed under unknown circumstances," FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in a email Monday.

Jeff, 47, who grew up in Naples, New York, a small town in the Finger Lakes region, moved to Colorado in the early 1990s, his brother said.

