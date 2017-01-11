Heavy snow closes Interstate 70 at Vail Pass, Eisenhower Tunnel | SummitDaily.com

VAIL — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions over Vail Pass as a blizzard pummels the valley. It is also closed westbound at Georgetown and eastbound at Silverthorne.

Eastbound lanes at Dowd Junction are closed as of 6:51 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., both fast lanes are closed for east and westbound traffic at mile marker 159 near Wolcott on Interstate 70.

Multiple crashes are being reported in the Eagle/Wolcott area.

• Safety Closure in place I-70 WB MM 195 at Copper Mountain due to safety concerns. No estimated time of opening. Last Updated: 01/11/2017 5:38 PM

• Safety Closure in place I-70 EB MM 205 in Silverthorne due to safety concerns. No estimated time of opening. Last Updated: 01/11/2017 5:37 PM

• Safety Closure in place I-70 EB MM 178 in Vail due to safety concerns. No estimated time of opening. Last Updated: 01/11/2017 5:36 PM

• Safety Closure in place I-70 WB MM 228 in Georgetown due to safety concerns. No estimated time of opening. Last Updated: 01/11/2017 5:35 PM