Helicopter rescues man from Capitol Peak near Aspen

A climber who went off-route on the descent of Capitol Peak became stranded in the sub-summit K2 area Wednesday afternoon, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Joseph Seeds Jr. of Denver was unable to find the route again but was able to contact a friend via text message for help, according to the statement.

The Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch center received a report of the climber at approximately 2:40 p.m. A National Guard Black Hawk helicopter was deployed at approximately 4:45 p.m. and an additional group of rescuers hiked into the field at around 5.

Shortly thereafter the helicopter team located Seeds, who was thirsty and fatigued, according to the statement, but was otherwise uninjured. Seeds and the MRA team were flown off the mountain by 6:15 p.m.