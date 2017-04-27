High Country Baking: Lemon-Cranberry-Walnut Scones (recipe) | SummitDaily.com

Lemon-Cranberry-Walnut Scones

Yields 12-16 scones

3 cups bleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level

¾ cup superfine sugar, preferably Baker’s

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoons finely grated lemon peel

1 teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold

1 cup soft dried sweetened cranberries

½ cup walnuts, chopped to the size of the cranberries

½ cup plus up to 2 tablespoons half and half or light cream

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

Glaze

2 tablespoons superfine sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, with a rack in the center. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

2. Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, grated peel, and salt in a mixing bowl or food processor. Whisk (or pulse) until well blended. Cut the butter into small pieces, add them, and rub the mixture between your fingertips (or pulse) until the butter blends with the rest of the ingredients and the dough looks like coarse meal. If using a food processor, transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl.

3. Stir in the cranberries and nuts until evenly distributed. Add ½ cup half-and-half (or light cream) and the lemon juice and toss with a fork until large, moist clumps are formed and no dry ingredients remain. It may be necessary to add more half and half, a little at a time, to reach this consistency. Dump the dough out of the bowl onto a sheet of waxed paper, knead it very gently a few times, gather it into a ball, divide it in half, and lightly pat each half into a round 6-inches in diameter and 1-inch high.

4. Cut each round into 6 or 8 equal-sized wedges. (To get the best rise as the dough bakes, cut the dough with a sharp knife or a chef’s knife, slicing straight down with a quick motion; don’t saw or wiggle the knife.) Transfer the wedges to the parchment-lined cookie sheet. If you want the edges of the baked scones to be soft, re-make the circle, placing the wedges so their edges touch. If you want the edges of the baked scones to be crisp, separate the wedges by about an inch so air can circulate around them.

5. In a small bowl, make the glaze by whisking the sugar and lemon juice until the sugar dissolves completely. Brush the glaze on the tops of the wedges. Bake until the tops are lightly golden (they won’t brown much because of the glaze) and a toothpick inserted in the middle of one of the scones comes out clean. If you’re baking 12 of them, start checking after about 15 minutes; check earlier if you formed 16 scones. When baked, slide the scones onto a rack to cool. Serve them warm, with butter and jam, or cool completely and freeze, wrapping each scone airtight. Defrost and re-heat in a 325-degree oven until warm to the touch.