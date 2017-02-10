High winds cause closures along I-70; two semis blown over in Georgetown | SummitDaily.com

High winds gusting up to 75 miles per hour wreaked havoc on Interstate-70 this morning, shattering windshields and tipping over at least two semi trucks near Georgetown.

I-70 remains closed to commercial vehicles between Golden and Dostero due to safety concerns. The closure, which doesn’t apply to passenger vehicles, could remain in effect until as last as noon. No injuries were reported.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) started traffic restrictions at around 3 a.m. due to the high winds but lifted them at 6 a.m. They were quickly re-imposed after a semi truck tipped over near Georgetown, and a closure to all vehicles was put in place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A spokeswoman said the decision to lift the restrictions was made in consultation with weather forecasters and the Colorado State Patrol and reflected the challenges of balancing safety concerns with traffic flow.

Georgetown was the biggest problem area, where crews reported powerful gusts that had blown out a windshield from the sheer force of the wind.

U.S. Highway 6 was closed to all vehicles at Loveland Pass for roughly 30 minutes from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. CDOT winter operations manager David Johnson said the closure was likely due to the high winds, which can not only tip large commercial vehicles but also obscure visibility by blowing snow over the two-lane, high mountain pass.

Johnson said that the winds were likely to start tapering off after noon but could still cause problems throughout the day for commercial vehicles along the Front Range on I-25.