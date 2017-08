Hit the links, support a future Olympian at Team Summit benefit golf tourney

Ski season might be just around the corner, but before the snow flies it's time for the Team Summit Colorado Scholarship Golf Tournament.

On Sept. 25, join Team Summit coaches, parents and supporters at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton for the annual two-person scramble benefit. Cost is $250 per duo and includes green fees, cart and goodies. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100, or you can just donate any amount and skip the tourney. All proceeds go to the Team Summit scholarship fund, which helps at-need athletes get the support they need to train through the winter season.

To register, click the "events" tab at TeamSummit.org.