I-70 closed at Silverthorne after semi crash | SummitDaily.com

CDOT reported at 7 p.m. all lanes of traffic are closed in both directions at the Silverthorne exit and tunnel due to a semi crash on eastbound I-70 at MM 205 Silverthorne. At 8:11 p.m., CDOT reported US 6 Loveland Pass was closed due to visibility. Currently no estimated time of reopening.

 