I-70 closed at Silverthorne after semi crash | SummitDaily.com

CDOT reported at 7 p.m. all lanes of traffic are closed in both directions at the Silverthorne exit and tunnel due to a semi crash on eastbound I-70 at MM 205 Silverthorne. At 8:11 p.m., CDOT reported US 6 Loveland Pass was closed due to visibility. Currently no estimated time of reopening.

All #I70 traffic diverted to #LovelandPass due to semi rollover crash W of tunnel- completely stopped up here- it's a MESS! #cowx #breaking pic.twitter.com/RaU9XQU8Lt — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 4, 2017