I-70 update: EB closed from Silverthorne to Georgetown, WB open Copper to Vail | SummitDaily.com

Update, 12:45 p.m.: Open I-70 Westbound MM 195, at Copper Mountain following avalanche reduction. I-70 EB MM 176, Vail remains closed. No estimated time of reopening.

CDOT reports avalanche mitigation work brought down a 150-foot-wide, 10-foot-deep slide west of the tunnel on I-70. I-70 is closed in both directions at this time while crews work to clean up the slide area.

I-70 is closed in both directions at this time while crews work to clean up the slide area. No ETO at this time. The westbound closure is at Exit 228 Georgetown and eastbound is at Exit 205/Silverthorne. CMV traveling westbound are being diverted to Exit 133/Dotsero truck parking.

CLOSED: Avalanches cover I-70 in 2 different spots – the latest slide will leave road closed for hours. https://t.co/NTrdUpg5kH #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/FF7pNWyKCC — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 10, 2017

Update: I-70 is closed from Silverthorne to Georgetown for Avalanche Control. I-70 at from Vail to Copper Mountain also still closed. No CMV staging west of Denver. No estimated time to clear.

I-70 is closed both directions MM 228-207 Georgetown to Silverthorne for avalanche reduction work. Expect long delays. At this time, I-70 is still closed in both directions from Copper Mountain to Vail as well.

CDOT reported at 9:40 a.m., I-70 is closed both directions from MM 207-215, Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Tunnel for avalanche reduction work. Expect delays.