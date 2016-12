I-70 Eastbound: Heavy holiday traffic | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation said that traffic on Interstate-70 going eastbound has heavy delays. Estimated travel time between the Eisenhower Tunnel and C-470 in Denver is 75 minutes.

Correction Heavy traffic increasing EB I-70,up to 75 min. total travel time from Eisenhower Tunnel to Denver/C-470,MM 215-259 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 23, 2016