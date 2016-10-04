I-70 re-opened after morning closure | SummitDaily.com

A stretch of Interstate 70 was closed near the Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday morning due to snowy conditions and multiple spin-outs. It re-opened at around 9 a.m. and there were no injuries, said a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

US 6 Loveland Pass closed b/c accidents;HazMat vehicles use Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70 @ top of hour,other traffic held;Delays possible — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 4, 2016

OPEN –#I70West @ Georgetown after accidents W of Tunnel — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 4, 2016

OPEN -EB I-70 @ Silverthorne after accidents — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 4, 2016

CLOSED- I-70 in both directions from Silverthorne to Georgetown b/c multiple accidents — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 4, 2016