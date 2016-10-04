 I-70 re-opened after morning closure | SummitDaily.com

A stretch of Interstate 70 was closed near the Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday morning due to snowy conditions and multiple spin-outs. It re-opened at around 9 a.m. and there were no injuries, said a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

