I-70 Traffic Alerts: Safety closure at MM 180 EB | SummitDaily.com

All road surfaces from the Eisenhower Tunnel through Vail remain under an icy and snow-packed mix. Stay tuned for the latest information.

UPDATES:

2:00 p.m., Safety closure I-70 EB, MM 180 at East Vail. No ETA for reopening.

Safety Closure- EB I-70 @ 180,E Vail;No est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 23, 2017

1:40 p.m., I-70 West MM 215 now open.

OPEN #I70West MM 215,Eisenhower Tunnel,after crash clean up — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 23, 2017

1:40 p.m., Safety Closure I-70 WB MM 215, Eisenhower Tunnel, due to crash west of tunnel. No estimated time of reopening.